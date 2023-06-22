Watch Now
Khris Middleton declines $40M player option with Milwaukee Bucks: Report

Bucks star Khris Middleton had a $40.5 million player option this season.
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jun 22, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton declined a $40 million player option with the Bucks to become a free agent, according to his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz to ESPN on Thursday.

The Bucks star had a $40.5 million player option this season. Meaning, he had a choice between staying with the Bucks one more year for $40 million, or opting out.

One other Bucks player has a player option this season: Jevon Carter. There are also several current free agents on the roster. Those players are:

  • Brook Lopez
  • Wesley Matthews
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Joe Ingles
  • Jae Crowder
  • Meyers Leonard
  • Goran Dragic
  • AJ Green
  • Lindell Wigginton

Giannis is sticking around for a while. His contract runs through the 2025-26 season, but he has a player option that season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.

