Jrue Holiday is finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is among five finalists selected for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

The NBA announced Friday the new award recognizes a current NBA player for "pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged," according to a statement.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

The other finalists are Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Each finalist selected an organization focused on advancing social justice that will receive a contribution on the player's behalf.

The winner’s selection will receive a $100,000 donation and the other four finalists will each receive a $25,000 contribution for a social justice organization of their choosing, the NBA says.

The winner will be announced before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT.

The finalists were selected by a committee composed of: Abdul-Jabbar, Director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport Dr. Richard Lapchick, student activist Teyonna Lofton, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía, Rise Founder and CEO Amanda Nguyen, and NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip