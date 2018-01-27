Jason Kidd releases first public statement since firing

Former coach thanks organization

Nathan DeSutter
11:53 AM, Jan 27, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd released his first public statement following his firing this past Tuesday. 

The statement reads:

"I would like to thank Milwaukee Bucks fans, ownership, staff, and most of all the players for the last four years. It has been an honor and a pleasure to be your Head Coach. The future is bright for Milwaukee."Kidd led the Bucks to a mediocre 23-22 record through the first 45 games of the 2017-18 season. He coached 291 games with the team, and had 139-152 record as head coach.

Kidd took Milwaukee to the playoffs twice in three years, where he had a 4-8 record. Both times the Bucks were knocked out in the first round. 

The Bucks front office released a similar statement earlier this week, thanking their former coach:

"We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change ... Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”

The Milwaukee Bucks say their assistant coach, Joe Prunty, will be the team's head coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

