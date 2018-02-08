ICYMI: Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates against the Knicks

His dunk has everyone talking.

Maggie Glynn
9:54 PM, Feb 7, 2018
3 hours ago

The Bucks won last night in New York against the Knicks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has everyone talking.

First, he nails a legendary dunk over Tim Hardaway Jr. 

"I did not see Tim Hardaway under me," he said after the game. 

Kristaps Porzingis attempted to mimic the Greek Freak with a dunk, but ended up tearing his ACL. 

Antetokounmpo's talent is getting others in trouble. Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 for his comments about the Bucks player. The NBA says Johnson violated their tampering policy when he said Antetokounmpo could bring the Bucks a championship soon.  

 

