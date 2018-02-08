ICYMI: Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates against the Knicks

Partly Cloudy
The Bucks won last night in New York against the Knicks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has everyone talking.
First, he nails a legendary dunk over Tim Hardaway Jr.
"I did not see Tim Hardaway under me," he said after the game.
It's official: Giannis owns @TheGarden now. Sorry, those are the rules.
It's official: Giannis owns @TheGarden now. Sorry, those are the rules.

Don't miss another play. Catch @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/6ZUuWWvDOO pic.twitter.com/C0rNa5ahg4— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2018
It's official: Giannis owns @TheGarden now. Sorry, those are the rules.
Don't miss another play. Catch @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/6ZUuWWvDOO pic.twitter.com/C0rNa5ahg4
Kristaps Porzingis attempted to mimic the Greek Freak with a dunk, but ended up tearing his ACL.
An MRI revealed that Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL in Tuesday night's 103-89 loss to the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/LczJ5muDvz— ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2018
An MRI revealed that Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL in Tuesday night's 103-89 loss to the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/LczJ5muDvz
Antetokounmpo's talent is getting others in trouble. Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 for his comments about the Bucks player. The NBA says Johnson violated their tampering policy when he said Antetokounmpo could bring the Bucks a championship soon.
The NBA has fined the Lakers $50,000 for tampering with Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/afcDdYqT6Y— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 6, 2018
The NBA has fined the Lakers $50,000 for tampering with Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/afcDdYqT6Y