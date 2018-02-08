ICYMI: Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates against the Knicks

The Bucks won last night in New York against the Knicks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has everyone talking.

First, he nails a legendary dunk over Tim Hardaway Jr.

"I did not see Tim Hardaway under me," he said after the game.

Kristaps Porzingis attempted to mimic the Greek Freak with a dunk, but ended up tearing his ACL.

An MRI revealed that Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL in Tuesday night's 103-89 loss to the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/LczJ5muDvz — ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2018

Antetokounmpo's talent is getting others in trouble. Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 for his comments about the Bucks player. The NBA says Johnson violated their tampering policy when he said Antetokounmpo could bring the Bucks a championship soon.