Harley recalls nearly 175K bikes because brakes can fail
AP
7:07 AM, Feb 7, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) -- Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 motorcycles because the brakes might fail.
The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008 through 2011 model years. Harley says deposits can form on brake parts if the fluid isn't changed every two years as specified in the owner's manual. That can cause a valve in the antilock brake control unit to stick.