'I would love to stay': Giannis speaks on his future with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was on CBS Mornings Friday where he expressed his love for the Bucks organization and said he'd love to stay with the team.

Antetokounmpo is in New York City to ring the New York Stock Exchange closing bell at 4 p.m., and to talk about his new partnership. He is teaming up with Wall Street investor John Koudounis in what CBS Mornings is calling a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The two have created an investment fund aimed at making investing more accessible.

Ahead of the event at the NY Stock Exchange, Giannis stopped by CBS Mornings to talk about investing and his career, which of course involved a conversation about the Bucks.

CBS asked Giannis if he plans to stay with the Bucks in the future, perhaps forever.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve and I really appreciate the people who gave me an opportunity and changed my life, my parents' life, my kids' life, I don't take that for granted," Giannis said on the show. He spoke about the first time he became a free agent, and chose to remain with the Bucks.

"They helped me. They guided me through this process when I was 18 years old and didn't know better. I will always have that in my mind," Giannis said. "As long as I'm healthy and as long as they want me to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks organization, I would love to stay there."

When talking about investing, Giannis said he was never taught anything about it as a kid because his parents didn't really know. Now that he has learned, he wants to teach his kids about it so that before they make a dollar, they know how to make a dollar, two.

He doesn't just want to help his kids, but everyone.

"Why just do it to my kids? How can I give people access to invest," Giannis said. "Money makes money faster than people can."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip