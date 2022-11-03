Giannis reveals his secret to success this season is fruit as Bucks remain the only undefeated NBA team

MILWAUKEE — After defeating the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-0 season-opening run is now matching the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's game.

“I’m happy that the team is winning, but that’s like second,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that the team is building good habits. I’m happy that we can be good even if we don’t make shots, that it doesn’t affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking by themselves, we talk to one another. We are in a very good place.”

When asked what he attributes to his strong start this season, Antetokounmpo revealed his secret... fruit.

"I've been eating a lot of fruits before the games," he said. "I'm not gonna lie. I'm a big routine guy."

The secret to Giannis' play lately may surprise you. 👀🍌🍑 pic.twitter.com/VG2lHrNepT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 3, 2022

Antetokounmpo said a peach before games gives him energy and makes him feel good.

"After my pre-game shooting, I eat a banana," he continued. "I haven't done that before...It allows me to play better."

A peach and banana before hitting the court has allowed the two-time MVP to score 30 or more points in six straight games.

“It feels like he’s playing a lot of different places and playing with just a good rhythm and really an unselfish heart and it’s coming back to him,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Good things are happening.”

The Associated Press reports the Bucks have been able to avoid defeat despite Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton's absences. Middleton is recovering from wrist surgery and Connaughton suffered a strained right calf.

