Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for 18th time

MILWAUKEE — For the 18th time in his career, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Antetokounmpo was given the honor for his games played from Oct. 24-30.

According to the Bucks, Antetokounmpo led the team to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field.

The Bucks continued in a news release, "He recorded 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in all three games, including a 43-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over the Nets on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo followed that performance by posting 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Knicks on Friday before scoring 34 points (30 of which came in the second half) and hauling in 17 boards in Saturday’s win against the Hawks."

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 5-0 start through five games. He is averaging 34.4 points (second in the NBA), 14.0 rebounds (second in the NBA), 5.8 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 60.4% from the field (10th in the NBA).

The Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons Monday night at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee. For tickets, head to Fiserv Forum's website.

