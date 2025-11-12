Giannis Antetokounmpo unavailable for Bucks' game with Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play for the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets as he deals with a knee issue.

READ ALSO | Marquette head coach says he’d welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo to team after star’s viral tweet

The Bucks announced Wednesday that the two-time league MVP wouldn’t be available because of left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Charlotte is playing without LaMelo Ball (right ankle impingement) and Brandon Miller (left shoulder subluxation).

This is the Bucks’ third game in a stretch of four nights. Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Dallas 116-114 on Monday night. Milwaukee also has games on back-to-back nights later this week, hosting Charlotte on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo has an NBA-leading 33.4 points per game and ranks sixth in rebounding with 11.9 per game. He averages 6.2 assists.

The Bucks also won’t have Taurean Prince or Kevin Porter Jr. available for Wednesday’s game. Prince is out indefinitely with a herniated disk in his neck. Porter hasn’t played since spraining his left ankle in Milwaukee’s season opener, and he also recently had meniscus surgery on his right knee.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error