Marquette head coach says he’d welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo to team after star’s viral tweet

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University's head men's basketball coach, Shaka Smart, said he would be open to recruiting Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after the NBA player tweeted about wanting to play for the university.

The tweet has since gone somewhat viral on X, with the NBA star writing, “Random thoughts as I sit in my living room … do I have college eligibility??? Can I suit up for Marquette tonight?”

Random thoughts as I sit in my living room…do I have college eligibility??? Can I suit up for Marquette tonight? 🤔💭 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 5, 2025

During a press conference, when asked about the Bucks star’s tweet, Smart said he spent around “five minutes” fantasizing about what it would be like to have the NBA star on his team.

“So I’m just thinking, okay, how would we play him? You know, who do we want out there with him?” Smart said. “One of our coaches said, I think we’d win every game if Giannis played. I don’t disagree with that.”

The coach also used the situation to criticize current NCAA eligibility decisions.

“But, you know, with some of the silliness going on right now with guys around the country getting eligibility that have been pros for several years, it’s not too much of a deviation from that for Giannis to play for us. So if he ever really wanted to, we’ll find him a spot and we’ll go to work on that waiver,” Smart said.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday during the Waterkeeper Alliance Invitational, which is being held at the United Center in Chicago.

Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.

