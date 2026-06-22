Giannis Antetokounmpo trade decision expected before NBA Draft, with Heat and Celtics as top destinations

A decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is expected before the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania reports Antetokounmpo will be traded to either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics, the two-time MVP's preferred trade destinations. Charania also reports the deal will be a 1-to-1 trade and will not expand to three or four teams.

Watch: Will Giannis be traded by Tuesday's NBA Draft?

Bucks fans wait to see if Giannis will be traded

The decision will shape the future of the franchise for the Bucks. A deal with Boston would reportedly center around franchise star Jaylen Brown, who is coming off the best season of his 10-year career with the Celtics.

A deal with Miami would likely include a package centered around young players and draft capital. The Heat currently hold the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft, a pick that could become a key piece of any potential deal for the Bucks.

The Bucks also hold the No. 10 pick in the draft, but that pick may not be the biggest decision the team makes this week.

The trade scenario presents a defining choice for Milwaukee: remain competitive with an established star like Brown, or reset with young talent and draft assets.

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