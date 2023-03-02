Giannis acquires minority stake in Nashville Soccer Club: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo just acquired a minority stake in the Nashville Soccer Club, according to ESPN. Giannis is part of a new set of minority investors, including Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Giannis' brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex have also joined the ownership group, ESPN reported.

The move comes during a trend in which prominent athletes are investing in Major League Soccer teams. Back in 2020, Kevin Durant purchased a stake in the Philadelphia Union, and before that, James Harden acquired a stake of the Houston Dynamo FC, according to ESPN.

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg have joined the ownership group of Nashville SC. Antetokounmpo's brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex have also joined the ownership group: https://t.co/TRKdSTpR4S#EveryoneN — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) March 2, 2023

Giannis and his brothers are joining other prominent celebrities on the list of high-profile investors. ESPN said others include Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth, along with Derrick Henry, a running back for Tennessee.

"[Nashville] seems like a special place, there's so much that's up and coming," Thanasis told ESPN. "And we kind of had the same journey as well. Like, we've really fought to be in the big leagues, to be there, to be acknowledged, and somebody came and gave us an opportunity. And at the same time, for us to not only give the sport of soccer an opportunity to grow but [be known] overseas as well."

Giannis also spoke about the acquisition, saying his father played professional soccer.

"It was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece," Giannis told ESPN. "I've always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn't be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can't wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!"

ESPN said Giannis' dad played professionally in Nigeria and Germany. He passed away in 2017 and Thanasis told ESPN that the investment is a way to honor their father's memory.

"I know he'll be so proud of us today, that this is happening," Thanasis told ESPN. "It's not just the investment part of it. There's a part of it that's a legacy, that for us, it's for generations to come that we're part of this."

In addition to owning a minority stake in Nashville SC, Giannis is also the 17th member of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group. He joined in 2021 and was the first newcomer since the team was purchased in 2005.

TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip