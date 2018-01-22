Milwaukee Bucks fire Coach Jason Kidd

The Bucks confirmed the firing in a news release Monday. GM Jon Horst said in a statement:
“We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change. We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships. Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”
Assistant Coach Joe Prunty will be installed as Interim Head Coach, the team said.