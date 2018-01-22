Milwaukee Bucks fire Coach Jason Kidd

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks Coach Jason Kidd has been fired, according to the team.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Monday afternoon:

Milwaukee has fired coach Jason Kidd, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

The Bucks confirmed the firing in a news release Monday. GM Jon Horst said in a statement:

“We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change. We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships. Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”

Assistant Coach Joe Prunty will be installed as Interim Head Coach, the team said.

Kidd led the Bucks to a mediocre 23-22 record through the first 45 games of the 2017-18 season. He coached 291 games with the team, and had 139-152 record as head coach.

Kidd took Milwaukee to the playoffs twice in three years, where he had a 4-8 record. Both times the Bucks were knocked out in the first round.

