Giannis Antetokounmpo's injured left knee has no structural damage; Game 5 attendance in doubt: Report

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo's injured left knee has no structural damage following a fall during Tuesday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN. The Milwaukee Bucks added Wednesday that it is unlikely Antetokounmpo will attend Game 5.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Antetokounmpo's ligaments are sound, citing sources.

The Bucks said in a statement soon after that Antetokounmpo will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Hawks Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and examination Wednesday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, the Bucks said. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis of an hyperextended left knee.

With about 4 minutes left in the third quarter, Giannis jumped up to contest a play at the rim and grabbed his knee right away when he fell.

The Bucks star then walked to the locker room, walked back to the bench for several minutes and then returned to the locker room.

"I didn't really notice at first when he hit the ground until they started the replays," said Dr. Mark Wichman.

Dr. Mark Wichman, an orthopedic surgeon at Aurora Healthcare and team physician for the Milwaukee Admirals, says it's not uncommon for people to hyperextend their knees without damaging their ligaments.

"There are some people who naturally hyperextend their knees some more than others," said Wichman.

Antetokounmpo was expected to undergo further imaging on his left knee on Wednesday. The Bucks head coach is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

