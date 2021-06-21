Eastern Conference Finals: Game 1, how far will the Milwaukee Bucks go?

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday night. Game 1. The Eastern Conference Finals will be held at Fiserv Forum, and there's no better place to be to cheer on your Bucks.

"I could not be more excited about hosting the Eastern Conference Finals here in Milwaukee, what I think is the best city in the world," said Raven Jemison, the Executive V.P. of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Preparations are underway and Milwaukee Bucks officials are hard at work making sure the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals goes as smoothly as possible.

"Come down, be prepared of course. There will be food and beverages outside, food and beverages inside," said Jemison.

And if you want to be a part of the 16,500 fans who will be cheering on the Bucks inside of Fiserv Wednesday, the clock is ticking.

"There are limited tickets available for both game one and game two here on Wednesday and Friday respectively. Our fans are the difference and anybody will tell you, any player will tell you they love welcoming 16,500 fans here to enjoy the atmosphere, because it's just a different ball game," said Jemison.

Here are some Bucks playoffs fast facts: The last time the Bucks were in the Eastern Conference Finals was in 2019. They lost to the Toronto Raptors. They have only won one NBA championship in the history of the franchise, which was back in 1971. But a pretty popular sportscaster says he thinks this is the year the Milwaukee Bucks take it all.

TMJ4

"The Bucks ain't losing this series. The Milwaukee Bucks are going to the NBA finals. Matter of fact I think they'll take Atlanta out in five games. I think this is the closest you have been since the days of Oscar Robinson with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar," said sports commentator for ESPN, Stephen A. Smith.

TMJ4 Stephen A. Smith

And when it comes to how exactly he thinks the Bucks will beat the Hawks this round, he had four words: Giannis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker.

"Giannis is going to be in attack mode and I've seen no one, absolutely no one on the Atlanta Hawks that are going to come close to being capable enough to stop him. The fact that P.J. Tucker is there, wearing the Milwaukee Bucks uniform, and more than willing to take on the elite defensive assignments that only the elite defenders are asked to do, speaks volumes about him," said Smith.

If you're looking for some new Bucks Easter Conference Finals gear, it hits the Bucks Pro Shop before game one.

