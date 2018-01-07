Bucks waive DeAndre Liggins, promote D.J. Wilson

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived guard DeAndre Liggins, the team announced on Sunday.

In 31 games for the Bucks, Liggins averaged 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 15.5 minutes per game.

In a corresponding move, they recalled rookie D.J. Wilson from the G-League Wisconsin Herd.

Wilson was selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft with the 17th overall pick, and played 12 games—averaging 4 minutes per game—before being demoted.

In five games with the Herd, Wilson averaged 15 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 30 minutes per game.

The Bucks also signed Xavier Munford to a two-way contact and converted Joel Bolomboy to a standard NBA contract.

The 23-year-old Bolomboy has played six games with the Bucks this year, averaging 1.5 points in 6 minutes, and the 25-year-old Munford has averaged 24 points in 20 games with the Herd this season.