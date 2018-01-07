Reports: Packers' Brian Gutekunst will be new GM

A report says that the Green Bay Packers have hired from within for their new general manager.

Brian Gutekunst, the team's director of player personnel, will take the job vacated by the reassignment of Ted Thompson, according to NFL Network.

Initially, there were reports that Russ Ball, Green Bay's vice president of football administration and player finance, and Gutekunst will share the duties once held by Thompson, according to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain.

However, McClain corrected that report, saying Gutekunst will have full duties.

McClain was reporting on Gutekunst's impending interview with the Texans for their open GM job when he said Gutekunst never went for the interview after accepting the job with the Packers.

Gutekunst has been with the organization for 19 years and served in both the Thompson and Ron Wolf administrations. His tenure is the longest of anyone in football operations in Green Bay.