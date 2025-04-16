Bucks to hold sendoff rally Friday ahead of playoff trip to Indiana

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will host a public sendoff rally at 1 p.m. CST Friday, April 18, as the team travels to Indiana to take on the Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The sendoff will be at 923 E. Layton Ave., outside Signature Aviation MKE at Mitchell Airport.

Join us before Friday's flight to Indy. pic.twitter.com/FHKTQHyytJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2025

The sendoff comes as the Bucks are expected to open the playoffs without seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard, who has been out for the last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

The Bucks are seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference, their lowest playoff position since 2018. BetMGM Sportsbook gives the Bucks only a 37% chance of even getting past their first-round series with the fourth-seeded Pacers.

