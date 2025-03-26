Watch Now
Bucks guard Damian Lillard diagnosed with DVT

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

According to Mayo Clinic, DVT occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, usually in the legs.

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

According to a Bucks press release, Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the DVT, and will continue with regular testing.

The team will provide updates as appropriate.

