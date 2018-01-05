Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all players in NBA All-Star fan vote

The Greek Freak has officially arrived.

Milwaukee's own Giannis Antetokounmpo, no longer content to break his own personal bests year after year, has taken his place among the NBA's elite, leading everyone else (yes, even LeBron James and Stephen Curry) after 12 days of the All-Star Game fan vote.

Antetokounmpo has a nearly 7,500 vote lead on Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, according to the first batch of voting results released Thursday evening.

Giannis is in the middle of an MVP-worthy season, posting averages of 29.1 points per game (2nd in the NBA), and 10.3 rebounds (9th). He also ranks in the top 20 in blocks, steals, and rebounds, according to ESPN.

Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, and Kristaps Porzingis fill out the rest of the Eastern Conference's current Top 5. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis lead the West. See the full vote totals here.

Get more information on how to vote for Giannis (as well as teammates Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton) here.

If you're not convinced yet, just check out some highlights of the Greek Freak doing his thing: