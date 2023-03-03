Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February!

The NBA announced the news Thursday. According to the Bucks, this is the 7th time Budenholzer has earned the honor in his career and his fifth with the Bucks.

Budenholzer earned the honor after he led the Bucks to a 10-0 record in February, and continues to lead the Bucks on a 16-game winning streak.

The Bucks currently have the best record in the NBA, the top net rating, and the top defensive rating.

Highlights from February and Bud's coaching include a Feb. 2 game vs the Clippers when the Bucks came from being 21 points down and won the game 106-105. Bud also led the Bucks on a 3-0 West Coast road trip with wins over the Trail Blazers, Lakers, and Clippers.

The last time Budenholzer earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month was in Feb. 2020. Before that, he earned the honor in January, February, and December of 2019.

