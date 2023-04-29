Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer's brother died in a car crash during Bucks, Heat series: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had more on his mind than just basketball during the Bucks' series against the Miami Heat.

According to The Athletic, Budenholzer's brother died in a car accident just before Game 4 of the series. Two Bucks sources confirmed the news to The Athletic, saying his brother died due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children: three brothers and four sisters. It's unclear which of his brothers died.

The Bucks' head coach did not disclose the news during the series, but it has since come to light after Darvin Ham, coach of the Lakers and a former assistant under Budenholzer, mentioned it during a press conference.

He was asked about Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to the team losing its series against the Heat. According to The Athletic, his response was, "Coach Bud is going through a lot on a personal level. He just lost his brother, so, my apologies Bud if I wasn't supposed to let anybody know. He and I've been texting. I love those guys."

Following that press conference, The Athletic reached out to a spokesman for the Bucks who confirmed the news and said Bud, "loves and respects Ham and was comfortable confirming what Ham told reporters."

The Bucks lost Game 4 against the Heat, as well as Game 5, which eliminated them from the playoffs.

