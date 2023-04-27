The Bucks lost... now what? These 11 players will become free agents

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks had a heartbreaking loss against the Miami Heat Wednesday night, losing by two in overtime. That loss ended the Bucks' season and secured the Heat a spot in Eastern Conference Semifinals.

It was the first time since 2018 that the Bucks left the playoffs after the first round.

Now that the season is over for Milwaukee, what comes next? What can we expect in the offseason?

Well, we could lose some players. The Milwaukee Bucks will have the most free agents of any NBA team this season. The following 11 Bucks players will be free agents come the end of the NBA season:



Khris Middleton (player option)

Brook Lopez

Jevon Carter (player option)

Wesley Matthews

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Joe Ingles

Jae Crowder

Meyers Leonard

Goran Dragic

AJ Green

Lindell Wigginton

Middleton has a $40.5 million player option. Meaning, he can either choose to stay with the Bucks for $40 million, or he can say he wants to move on and become a free agent.

Carter also has a player option. Green and Wigginton are restricted free agents, meaning if another team makes them an offer, the Bucks have the right to match it.

The rest of the players are simply free agents, they could be grabbed by anyone or stay with the Bucks if the organization wants to make them an offer.

When looking at some of the other players on the team, Giannis is sticking around for a while. His contract runs through the 2025-26 season, but he has a player option that season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.

And finally, when it comes to Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, he is under contract through the 2024-25 season. His contract was extended for three years following the Bucks' NBA championship in 2021.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip