Bucks' Brook Lopez fined $25K after fight with Sacramento's Trey Lyles

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks has been fined $25,000 after he got in a fight with Trey Lyles during Monday night's game.

The NBA announced the punishment Wednesday saying Lyles has been suspended one game for his role in the fight.

In a statement on Twitter, NBA Communications said Lyles fouled and then pushed Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lopez escalated the situation when he confronted Lyles, in an effort to defend Giannis.

Lyles responded by hitting Lopez in the face and grabbing and holding Lopez around the next.

Lyles was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game Monday. Lopez got one technical foul and was also ejected.

The whole incident happened with 15.4 seconds left in the game.

Lopez now owes $25,000 and Lyles will serve his suspension on Wednesday, March 15 when Sacramento plays the Chicago Bulls.

Previous coverage

Lopez spoke to the media after the game, where he addressed the incident.

"The game was over. Giannis is dribbling out the clock. I don’t know what that guy was doing messing with Giannis, doing too much. Like I said, the game was already over. So, I just wanted to go out there and protect my guy," Lopez said after the game.

Giannis saw the altercation take place, and said Lopez is not usually that upset.

“Then I just saw Brook being upset and he is usually is not that upset,” Antetokounmpo told the media. “He was yelling ‘don’t do that again, don’t push him like that.’ Then I realized like oh man, he pushed me in my back. Obviously, I appreciate Brook having my back and that’s my guy, not just on the court, off the court, for life he’s my guy.”

