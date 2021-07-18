A dream of generations: How the Bucks have brought one family closer

Ramona Walker and her son have been life-long Bucks fans but Saturday's game was extra special as they remembered a lost loved one.

Walker grew up in Milwaukee and remembers watching the team make history 47 years ago on her TV screen.

"I only could look at what the people were looking at on television and it was a lot of screaming," said Walker.

Saturday evening she was able to experience the same feeling watching the Bucks in the NBA Finals on the Jumbotron inside of Fiserv Forum screaming along with thousands of fans.

Walker is grateful to be able to experience these games with her son and hopefully re-live the past.

"I can't believe this right now this is a whole other generation!"

But also a generation that can't be alive to see the Bucks move forward in the finals. Walker's ex-husband, Gregory Highshaw was also a big Bucks fan who passed away recently on July 15th, 2021.

She believes this would be his dream to see the Bucks come this far into the finals and win in 6.

"Oh my god, he would be, he would be so happy right now. This is one of the t-shirts he brought me that's why I wore this today."

