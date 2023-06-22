2023 NBA Draft live blog: Milwaukee Bucks have No. 58 pick

TMJ4 News will update this article as draft moves are made.

The Milwaukee Bucks could have a quiet draft night as the team is currently armed with the 58th overall pick in round two.

With all the crazy trades that have already gone down in the NBA, there are rumors the Bucks could trade into the bottom of round one.

Meanwhile, Bucks forward Khris Middleton opted out of his deal with the team. According to ESPN, he declined the $40 million player option, making him a free agent. That doesn't necessarily mean the soon-to-be 32-year-old will sign with a new team. The move could be to work on a new long-term deal with the Bucks.

In the late night hours, a big three-team trade kicked things off. Kristaps Porziņģis goes to the Celtics, Marcus Smart traded from Boston to Memphis, and Tyus Jones goes to the Wizards with a few other players and picks included.

This year's draft takes place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will begin at 7 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

5:30 p.m. update: Wizards trade Chris Paul to Warriors for Rufus King product Jordan Poole

Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said. https://t.co/GLCIS0bDsg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

