Delafield star drafted in NBA Draft, selected by Golden State Warriors

Before the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, Golden State Warriors traded away one of their Wisconsin connections in Jordan Poole. But with the 19th pick, they filled that hole with another Wisconsin native, Brandin Podziemski.

The lefty spent the last season in Santa Clara where he averaged 19 points and shot 43 percent from 3. He is going to fit right in with Steph Curry.

