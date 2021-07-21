150 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized for NBA Finals Game 6

MILWAUKEE -- Approximately 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops were mobilized to State Active Duty Tuesday to assist with massive crowds in Milwaukee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, TMJ4 has learned.

"At the request of local authorities and in consultation with city and county officials, approximately 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to State Active Duty today to assist civil authorities in Milwaukee with traffic control, vaccination efforts on-site, and public safety efforts relating to the NBA finals," Maj. Joe Trovato says.

The Bucks are expecting about 65,000 fans downtown for Game 6 - and that's just in the Deer District.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard will also be involved with Game 6. Just after the national anthem, a group of F-16 fighter jets are expected to fly low over Fiserv Forum. It should be a sight to see.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. in Fiserv Forum.

