‘This is our moment’: Bob Uecker’s family shares message ahead of World Series kickoff

MILWAUKEE — The family of Milwaukee Brewers and broadcasting legend Bob Uecker released a statement Wednesday, expressing their excitement and pride just days before the team is set to make its first appearance in the World Series in more than four decades.

“Some moments are worth waiting for. Generations of Brewers fans have held hope in their hearts, season after season, that someday this city would have its chance at another championship,” Uecker's family said. “That day has come.”

Charlie Riedel/AP Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Brew Crew will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the best-of-seven series to become world champions in what will also be their first appearance in the annual championship series since 1982.

“And with it, a truth we’ve always known is finally getting its due: Milwaukee is special. Its people are special. Our team is special,” Uecker’s family said.

In the statement, Uecker’s family added that they’re filled with pride, but also longing and wishing that Bob was here to share this special moment.

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“While we could never speak for him, this is certain: Milwaukee, the Brewers, and the fans meant everything to Bob,” Uecker’s family said. “Wherever we gather — in a packed stadium, a neighborhood bar, or a living room with the radio turned all the way up — we know he’s right here cheering alongside us.”

In the statement, Uecker’s family also personally addressed the Brewers team, adding that Bob would’ve been “so incredibly proud” of what they’ve accomplished.

His family also addressed the Brewers’ coaching staff, broadcast team and fans.

“To Brewers fans — you’ve kept Bob’s spirit alive — through a laugh, a story, a cold beer, or a favorite call. We feel your love for him every day, and our family is forever grateful,” Uecker’s family said. “So to everyone who kept waiting, hoping, and showing up: This is our moment. Milwaukee, let’s get loud, let’s do this together, let’s win OUR way!”

Game 1 is on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. CT at American Family Field.

To see the full schedule, click here.

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