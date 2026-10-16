'A dream come true' Brewers fans savor moment as team heads to World Series after four decades

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans across Milwaukee are still celebrating a moment some have waited decades to see.

“It’s a dream come true,” Brewers fan Jan Graczyk said.

The Brewers’ 4-0 sweep of the reigning World Series champions sent Milwaukee to the 2026 World Series, bringing back memories of the franchise’s last trip to the Fall Classic more than four decades ago.

For Stuart Sherman, the celebration started immediately after the final out.

“I was staying with my son. He lives in Oak Creek, and when they won, the whole neighborhood just went berserk,” Sherman said.

Sherman’s connection to Milwaukee baseball stretches back even further. He remembers watching the Milwaukee Braves during their 1957 World Series championship season.

“I had the opportunity to see the Braves when they won the World Series in ’57,” Sherman said. “To see it happening again, it’s just unbelievable.”

Other fans vividly remember 1982, when the Brewers made their only previous World Series appearance.

TMJ4 News Brewers fans Stuart, Gerald, and Sharon enjoyed a Friday morning breakfast together celebrating the 4-0 NLCS sweep

Sharon Abston-Colemon said she was living downtown on Wisconsin Avenue at the time.

“It’s kind of surreal. It really is because I remember ’82 very well,” she said. “It was just fantastic.”

Paul Graczyk was 8-years-old when the Brewers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in that World Series. He and Jan Graczyk said it's something they still remember to this day.

TMJ4 News Paul Graczyk was 8-years-old when the Brewers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in that World Series. He and Jan Graczyk said it's something they still remember to this day.

“I still hate the Cardinals to this day,” he joked.

More than four decades later, Paul Graczyk described the Brewers’ latest run as “a healing moment.”

“I’ve been through a lot the last several years, and something good happening is good,” he said.

Around Milwaukee, Brewers flags and banners are flying as fans rally behind a team now headed back to baseball’s biggest stage.

Sherman said he never lost faith.

“I knew they were gonna go all the way,” he said. “I had faith. There was no doubt.”

For Paul Graczyk, the run means more than baseball.

“Hopefully this does to the city what the Brewers have done and bring us all together,” he said.

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