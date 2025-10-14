The Milwaukee Brewers' concession vendors working for free to raise money for local non-profits

MILWAUKEE — Fans might be surprised that at American Family Field, there are Brewers concession vendors working for free.

“I absolutely enjoy it,” Angela Mehling said.

She is one of those volunteer concession workers at game one of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not just because she loves serving brats and sodas all game long. She is there on behalf of Rockstar Athletics Booster Club. It’s the nonprofit that supports the competitive cheer team, Rockstar Athletics in Franklin.

“So coming here to the Brewers game and being with the fans and especially right now with the playoffs, the excitement in here, it's nice,” Mehling said.

Getting volunteers inside concession booths is all about helping nonprofits raise crucial funds, so they can continue their mission.

The Brewers Community Foundation, the charitable arm of the team, allows organizations like the Rockstar Athletics Booster Club to work a concession booth and keep, on average, about 8 percent of the profits.

Beyond the volunteer concession workers, the Brewers Community Foundation has been focused on raising money for local organizations for years. They have donated more than $60 million to approximately 200 local nonprofits involved in health, education, recreation, and basic needs. The community foundation also runs the 50/50 raffle.

“I love it. Like, I feel like I lived here this whole season, and it’s a great experience,” Andrea Susedik, another Rockstar Athletics mom, said.

During this season, the booster club has raised about $50,000 from the concessions booth. That money will go towards various team expenses. Doing the work of a concessions vendor isn’t easy, especially since many of these parents work full-time jobs. But all the volunteers say it’s worth it.

“In the end, it’s to see our kids happy, and enjoy what they’re doing,” Susedik said.

During the 2025 season, approximately 70 different nonprofits placed volunteers in the concession booth. About seven of them were in attendance for every single home game.

It’s a unique way for the Brewers to help give back to the community while giving people a unique opportunity to be part of the game day festivities.

“And we work so hard for them as well. We definitely make sure the customers are taken care of, our items are stocked, we just want to give back as much as they give to us,” Mehling said.

So the next time you’re at a Brewers game, that brat and soda you buy just might help a local nonprofit accomplish its mission.

Watch the video below to see what it’s like to be a concession worker at American Family Field…

