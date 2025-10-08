Superstitious Brewers fans bring their good luck charms to Chicago to help the Crew beat the Cubs

CHICAGO — The Brewers are in the playoffs, and that means Brew Crew fans will do just about anything to help the team win.
Fans who traveled down to Chicago for game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs were utilizing all their good luck charms to beat the Cubs. Many were bringing lucky rally towels and others were in their lucky overalls.
One fan is wearing the same socks she wears to every game. And get this, she doesn't even wash them.
Other fans were wearing the same outfit they wore to game 2 at American Family Field, or even sleeping in their Brewers jersey.
Hey, it's only crazy if it doesn't work.
Watch the video below to hear more Brewers fans' superstitions.
