Sept. 28 Brewers game time changed due to Packers vs Lions game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have moved the first pitch time for their Sept. 28 game due to the Packers vs Lions game.

The game was initially scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. However, because the Packers play that same day at 7:15 p.m., the Brewers moved up the first pitch to 3:10 p.m.

“We often start Thursday games in the afternoon and with the Packers playing that night, the change will allow fans to take in the Brewers game in person and still be home in time for kickoff,” said Brewers President-Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Now, fans of both the Brewers and the Packers won't have to choose which game to watch but instead can enjoy both throughout the day.

