Report: Milwaukee Brewers to name Pat Murphy as new manager

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to name Pat Murphy, the team's current bench coach, as their new manager, according to a report from The Athletic.

Ken Rosenthal first shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Brewers expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, sources tell @TheAthletic. Murphy, Craig Counsell’s former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to ‘23, would become his rival in the NL Central. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023

The report comes about a week after it was announced the ChicagoCubs hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee. The move landed Counsell with a record-breaking contract and David Ross fired.

Murphy is Counsell's former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to 2023, Rosenthal reported.

Counsell was the Brewers' most successful manager ever with a 707-625 record, giving him the franchise record for wins and games managed. However, the Brewers failed to perform as well in the playoffs. The team lost nine of its last 10 playoff games.

The Brewers are expected to name former Milwaukee infielder Rickie Weeks to fill Murphy's former spot, Adam McCalvy with MLB.com reports.

A source confirmed to MLB dot com @Ken_Rosenthal's report that the Brewers are finalizing plans to promote Pat Murphy to manager. It's expected they will name former Milwaukee infielder Rickie Weeks to fill Murphy's former spot on the staff. The club has not confirmed. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) November 14, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

