Chicago Cubs hiring Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell

MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs are hiring Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, the Cubs confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The Athletic previously reported Counsell is getting a five-year contract worth more than $40 million, making him the highest-paid manager in the sport.

Cubs hiring Counsell, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023

According to the Cubs on Monday, Cubs manager David Ross was relieved and, the statement reads, "Going forward, our Major League team will be managed by Craig Counsell."

Counsell led the Milwaukee Brewers to the playoffs five times in the past six seasons, as the Associated Press reports.

Counsell's contract with Milwaukee expired last week; the Brewers are allowing him to look elsewhere while also hoping they can re-sign the coveted manager. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio has said on multiple occasions the team wants Counsell back in 2024.

Counsell played 16 seasons in the majors.

Milwaukee went 92-70 this season and won the NL Central title before getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series.

Counsell took over as Milwaukee’s manager during the 2015 season after Ron Roenicke was fired. The Brewers had made a total of four playoff appearances before Counsell took over.

The longest-tenured manager in the National League, Counsell is 707-625 with the Brewers, giving him the club record for wins and games managed.

The AP contributed to this report.

Read the Cubs statement here:

The Chicago Cubs today announced that the club has relieved David Ross of his managerial duties. Ross, the 55th manager in franchise history, led the club for four seasons after being named to the position, October 24, 2019, replacing Joe Maddon.



“Today we made the difficult decision to dismiss David Ross as our Major League Manager,” said Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. “On behalf of the Cubs organization, we express our deep gratitude for David’s contributions to our club, both on and off the field. First as a player and then as a manager, David continually showcased his ability to lead. David’s legacy will be felt in Chicago for generations and his impact to our organization will stack up with the legends that came before him.



Going forward, our Major League team will be managed by Craig Counsell. We look forward to welcoming Craig at Wrigley Field early next week.”



Ross finished with a 262-284 (.480) regular season record as manager of the Cubs. He guided the team to the 2020 N.L. Central Division title, becoming the seventh manager to lead the team to a division crown in his first season as skipper of the Cubs.







