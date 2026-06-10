Record-breaking Timber Rattler Andrew Fischer staying patient for his next opportunity

APPLETON — Andrew Fischer, one of the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects, is making the most of his first full professional season - breaking the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' single-season home run record with 18 home runs, 44 RBI, and a 1.075 OPS.

The third baseman, selected by the Brewers in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, said a simple daily text from his father helps keep him grounded amid a record-breaking campaign.

"My dad texted me before every game, just like 'good luck have fun' and just kind of reminds me like I'm playing a little kids game at the highest level so it's cool... if I was 10 years old and you told me that this would be my path and what I was doing like I would be speechless," Fischer said.

The Brewers' No. 6 prospect said being drafted in the first round was a moment he will never forget.

"I was speechless. Just a really cool moment with my family back home and my friends were all together, so it was really cool," Fischer said.

Despite his standout numbers, Fischer said he is focused on the present rather than a potential call-up to the majors.

"Of course, you have a dream of playing in the big leagues and what not, but how many guys have come through the Brewers organization? You gotta just trust the process. You're gonna spend your time at each level and it's out of my control. Be here, be ready to go and try and win," Fischer said.

When asked if he feels ready for the next level, Fischer said he is prepared to seize the opportunity whenever it comes.

"Whenever they give me that opportunity, I'm going to do my best to take it by storm and make the most of it," Fischer said.

Fischer also gained big-league experience this spring, representing Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

"I had no doubt in my mind when I went out there. I knew what I could do to help the team, whatever that was, bring energy and be ready for my moment. It was cool to get my name called and get out there," Fischer said.

That confidence extends to his long-term goal of one day wearing a Milwaukee Brewers uniform.

"It would mean a ton. I have the confidence, the belief that eventually that'll be the case. When the time's ready it'll come, but just stay focused on today, tomorrow and keep playing hard," Fischer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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