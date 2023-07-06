Original Brewers racing sausages turn 30 years old

MILWAUKEE — If you've ever been to a Milwaukee Brewers game, you know of the iconic racing sausages. What you may not know, however, is the original three are turning 30 years old!

The original three, Polish, brat, and Italian, debuted back in 1993 and have only gotten better since then! In the past 30 years, the Brewers added two more sausages to its lineup: hot dog and chorizo!

Related: Original racing sausages from Milwaukee County Stadium available on eBay for $25K

We had a spokesman for the Brewers and the sausages on TMJ4 News Today Thursday. Watch the video above to see the interview.

Plus, we had the sausages deliver the forecast and traffic conditions. It was a bit chaotic... check it out below:

Brewers racing sausages share the forecast and traffic conditions

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip