Original racing sausages from Milwaukee County Stadium available on eBay for $25K

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wanted to own a racing sausage costume like the ones currently used at American Family Field? Well, now you can three of them and get this, they're authentic!

The original three racing sausages from Milwaukee County Stadium are on sale on eBay for $25,000.

The seller, MEARS Auctions, says the three sausages are the original Polish, brat, and Italian mascots from County Stadium. A description of the costumes says they've got some wear-and-tear given they were first used back in 1993.

When looking at photos on eBay, they're in pretty bad shape. Italian's chef hat is destroyed and Polish is missing an eye. The buyer urged people on eBay to look at all the photos of the sausages before purchasing, so they're aware of the condition.

The seller says these specific costumes first debuted on June 27, 1993, and are made of foam and plastic, unlike the new mascots which are made of fabric. After hundreds of races, they were retired and rescued from the demolition of the old Milwaukee County Stadium.

Check out the eBay listing and see the photos of the sausages.

