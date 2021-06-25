One big happy family: Fans elated as they attend Brewers Re-Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked Re-Opening Day at American Family Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers opened its doors for a full house. Friday was the first day the stadium was at 100 percent capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The busy day was nothing Brewers players, staff and fans here couldn’t handle. In fact, they welcomed it with open arms.

The Brewers’ last home sellout happened in the fall of 2019. It marked a special day for fans like David Zietlow.

“Why is this beer special?” TMJ4 News asked.

“Freddy poured it,” Zietlow responded.

Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta took a shot at serving fans beer at a bar before the game.

“It feels good, but I literally need to be better than this,” Peralta said, jokingly.

The Brewers are now the 4th of 5 NL Central teams to open to full capacity. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be the last, on July 1.

Outside the game saw more fun times, with fans happy to finally come back as one big Brewers family to cheer on the crew.

“Happy to get back here and see some Brewers action,” said Ed Michaud, who drove from Maine.

Some other Re-Opening Day notables included:

$1 hot dogs will be available for fans all day, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

The first 10,000 fans at the game received a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

All fans in attendance received a special magnet schedule, courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza, reflecting the remaining 43 home and 44 road games scheduled from June 25 through the season’s end.

The Brewers welcomed back legends Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor for ceremonial first pitches.

The national anthem was performed by Cooper’s daughter, Tori Cooper.

City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has declared June 25 as “Milwaukee’s Official Re-Opening Day” through a proclamation issued by the city.

The Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages™ will return to their normal racecourse, starting down the left field line and ending as they pass the Brewers dugout.

