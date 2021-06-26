Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) scores the winning run on a Keston Hiura sacrifice fly against the Colorado Rockies during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Rockies Brewers Baseball
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 21:19:18-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700. Milwaukee began the season at 25 percent and upped it to 50 percent on May 15. Hiura hit a home run in the seventh and lifted a flyball over a five-man infield to win it in the 11th.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW