The Milwaukee's Brewers' new outfielder seems to be fitting into the Wisconsin sports scene just fine.

Christian Yelich bumped into Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews at the gym. One Wisconsin sports icon meeting a rising star.

Christian Yelich tweeted a picture of the two's encounter Monday. His caption was simply a cheese emoji.

The Brewers traded for Yelich last week, sending four prospects to the Miami Marlins.

Who knows? Maybe Matthews will bring Yelich in on one of his State Farm commercials.