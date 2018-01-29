Backflip seals Brewers dance-off win for Brett Phillips and Jeremy Jeffress

The duo defeated Broxton and Suter.

Chloe Hurckes
4:32 PM, Jan 29, 2018
MILWAUKEE - Brett Phillips and Jeremy Jeffress came up big in the clutch, but instead of walking off the field, the two won a dance-off at Brewers On Deck.

MLB.com's Cut4 blog reported that for the first time at the event, team members competed in the Diamond Dance Off.

Phillips and Jeffress (known as team BPP&J) faced-off with Brent Suter and Keon Broxton.

The teams practiced long and hard for the competition, up until show time.

As hard as they tried, Broxton and Suter didn't quite have the right moves to beat Phillips and Jeffress.

Phillips ended his routine with a backflip, earning his team the win.

 

