Backflip seals Brewers dance-off win for Brett Phillips and Jeremy Jeffress

MILWAUKEE - Brett Phillips and Jeremy Jeffress came up big in the clutch, but instead of walking off the field, the two won a dance-off at Brewers On Deck.

MLB.com's Cut4 blog reported that for the first time at the event, team members competed in the Diamond Dance Off.

Phillips and Jeffress (known as team BPP&J) faced-off with Brent Suter and Keon Broxton.

The teams practiced long and hard for the competition, up until show time.

As hard as they tried, Broxton and Suter didn't quite have the right moves to beat Phillips and Jeffress.

Congratulations to @BrunoMars on his #GRAMMYs sweep last night!@KeonDDBroxton & @bruter24 weren't as lucky at the Diamond Dance Off, but still put on a great performance. #BrewersOnDeck pic.twitter.com/vvdlB0Tjpu — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 29, 2018

Phillips ended his routine with a backflip, earning his team the win.