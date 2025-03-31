More than a sports bar: 4th Base Restaurant serves up history, flavor, and opening day excitement

MILWAUKEE — There is baseball nostalgia everywhere you look when you walk into 4th Base Restaurant, located on National Avenue.
"We were always just being collectors growing up, so many things in here kind of have their own little unique story," said C.J. Papara.
This restaurant is a dream of CJ’s father, who started it back in the 1970s.
There is baseball nostalgia everywhere you look when you walk into 4th Base Restaurant, located on National Avenue.
"My dad started this place in 1977 in a little area called Piggsville. It was underneath the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge," CJ explained.
But this space is more than just another sports bar — it's a place where you can enjoy a delicious, elevated, freshly cooked meal.
Watch: 4th Base Restaurant serves up history, flavor, and opening day excitement
"Yep, we do a little bit of everything," CJ said. "We have a lot of bar food where you can do a good burger, great steak sandwich, homemade fries, homemade onion rings, but the unique thing is coming and eating scallops, eating shrimp, eating crab legs. We have oysters, and I’ve got a nice big pound-and-a-half lobster tail," said CJ.
And it's that unique menu that draws in big crowds, especially during the Brewers baseball season. CJ said during Monday's home opener, he expects the place to be packed.
"It’s usually always the biggest day of the year," he said.
As the crew and staff get ready for Brewers baseball, located on the back wall of the bar is a tribute to Mr. Baseball himself. CJ says they have jerseys, shirts and pint glasses all to honor the man who gave us the sound of summer.
To learn more about 4th Base, visit their website.
To read our previous coverage of the sports bar, click here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.