We're Open: 4th Base Restaurant brings great food and history

4th Base Sports Bar and Restaurant, on West National Ave in West Milwaukee, is a unique place with great food and some good history behind it.

C.J. Papara grew up in the family business that his dad started.

"You know the big pressure is seeing a place, a small local mom and pop, to go for 40 years plus," C.J. said.

This bar has great sports memorabilia but it's the food here is really amazing.

C. J says, "It's a unique combination of a sports bar and restaurant with a little bit of higher end of food that most people are used to, so a lot of people stop by and they come for the scallops, they come for the fresh vegetables, big jumbo shrimp, Alaskan King Crab legs, big steaks, it just gives a different type of dining experience in this kinda bar."

C.J. leads the restaurant when they cater to the visiting Major League teams.

"I've made a connection with 10 or 12 different visiting teams. When they come into town, they get a hold of us and all of a sudden were prepping breakfast, were prepping lunch, our dinner whatever they are looking for," C.J. says.

As far as why they call it 4th Base, C.J. had no answers on that.

"I wish I had a great story for you, but I have no idea, It's something that they came up with back in 1977 and I've never heard anybody use the term 4th base in all of my years playing baseball," said C.J.

