Milwaukee Brewers unveil 2026 City Connect jersey, new design meant to capture, celebrate Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled the 2026 City Connect jersey on Thursday morning. The special jersey and accompanying merchandise are meant to capture and celebrate the natural beauty and culture of Wisconsin

The Brewers will debut their uniforms on the field on Friday, April 10th, and will wear them during their game against the Washington Nationals.

Milwaukee Brewers

The new design honors Wisconsin's landscapes, traditions, and passion shared by fans.

"Wisconsin is a special place - from its lakes and rivers to its farms, forests and festivals," Brewers President - Business Operations, Rich Schlesinger, said. "This uniform is meaningful because it reflects the entire state we represent. It honors our heritage, celebrates our fans across every Wisconsin county, and complements the unmatched passion they bring to this team every day."

The Base Blue on the uniform was inspired by Wisconsin's endless shorelines, lakes and rivers. The Accent Cream represents the sandy shores of inland lakes, beaches of Door County and the state's sandstone bluffs.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Sunset Gradient on the typography represents the summers and sunsets across the Northwoods.

The typography and number set blend script influences from the early 20th-century American Association Milwaukee Brewers, classic supper clubs, and vintage brewery labels.

Wisconsin's state motto, "Forward", is also displayed inside the collar of the uniform.

The team's first City Connect jersey was unveiled in 2022 and featured the powder blue base with yellow lettering inspired by the People's Flag of Milwaukee.

Fans can purchase the new merchandise at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field or online.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error