Brewers unveil new merchandise, jerseys celebrating Brew City

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a new line of merchandise Friday morning, calling it a "gesture of love to our favorite season in our favorite place."

The new line of merchandise, called the Nike MLB City Connect Series Uniform, is meant to capture and celebrate Milwaukee.

According to a news release from the Brewers, the uniform was designed and inspired by the vibrant city, honoring the bond between the Brew Crew, the city and the devoted fanbase."

The color palette for the new uniforms comes from the People's Flag of Milwaukee, featuring a powder blue base, yellow lettering to represent the joy of summer sun in Milwaukee, and navy trims which symbolize Lake Michigan.

There's a grill patch on the sleeve of the jerseys, which according to the Brewers is a nod to the city's love for outdoor grilling. There's also yellow and white piping on the jersey's sleeve to represent beer's foam head.

Brew Crew is printed on the front of jerseys, which highlights the team's fan-given nickname. Hats and other items feature Milwaukee's area code of 414 and MKE which is the airport abbreviation for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

"The Brewers City Connect uniform is a gift from the Brewers to our Milwaukee home and our fans," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations. "Each element of the design was thoughtfully created to celebrate the unmistakable bond between our city, the fans, and the team, Milwaukee's Brew Crew."

Fans can purchase the new merchandise at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday. Then, on June 24, the merchandise will be available online.

The Brewers will wear the new City Connect uniforms for the first time on Friday, June 24 and through the series with the Toronto Blue Jays, June 24-26. From then on, the Brewers will wear the City Connect uniforms every Friday home game and on Community Nights.

A gesture of love to our favorite season in our favorite place.#BrewCrewConnect pic.twitter.com/1UeGid5dSj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2022

