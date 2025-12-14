Milwaukee Brewers trade Nick Mears, Isaac Collins to Kansas City Royals, acquire pitcher Angel Zerpa

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for infielder/outfielder Isaac Collins and right-handed pitcher Nick Mears, Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold said.

Zerpa went 5-2 with a 4.18 ERA in a career-high 69 appearances (two starts) with Kansas City last season.

He also set career highs in innings pitched (64.2), strikeouts (58) and holds (14). He has pitched in parts of five seasons in the MLB between 2021 and 2025, all with the Royals, going 12-7 with a 3.97 ERA over 148 appearances (eight starts).

Zerpa was originally signed by Kansas City as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela in 2016. He is under club control through the 2028 season and has one Minor League option remaining.

Collins batted .263 with nine HR, 54 RBI and 16 SB in 130 games with Milwaukee last season. He made his Major League debut with the Brewers in 2024 after being selected from Colorado in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft in December 2022.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo Milwaukee Brewers' Isaac Collins (6) runs after hitting a RBI single to score Jackson Chourio during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Miami.

Mears went 5-3 with a 3.49 ERA and one save in 63 appearances with Milwaukee this season. He went 5-4 with a 4.17 ERA and one save in 76 relief appearances with the Brewers over the last two seasons after being acquired in a trade with Colorado on July 27, 2024.

David Zalubowski/AP Photo Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Nick Mears works against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Denver.

