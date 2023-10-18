Milwaukee Brewers ticket tax? Senate considers stadium funding bill

A "ticket tax" to see your Milwaukee Brewers?

Democratic Senator Tim Carpenter says that idea is being seriously considered in bipartisan talks. The Brewers oppose it.

A pair of bills passed by the Assembly on Monday would keep the team in Milwaukee through the year 2050.

TMJ4's Julia Fello dug into how a "ticket tax" on Brewers games could change the deal.

The total fan attendance number for home games this season at American Family Field was 2.5 million. But now, Carpenter, who represents this area, believes in adding a fee on every ticket sold.

Fello asked, "Do you think it might be an extra $2 or $3?"

"No specific amount," Carpenter answered. "But I think that would be in the range of things."

He thinks the idea is worth looking into. If an extra $2 or $4 fee was put on every Brewers ticket sold this season, it could have brought in an extra $5 million to $7.5 million.

TMJ4 reached out to Senate Republicans to get their temperature on amendment talks, including Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu. No one was available to talk on camera on Wednesday.

As the bill stands, Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee are expected to contribute $2.5 million each year until 2050. That is a total of $135 million coming from sales tax revenue. The state would contribute $411 million. The Brewers say they will put up $100 million. It all adds up to $646 million.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said, "I would like to talk about the totality of that package and not taxing our fans."

He said he is open to the idea of adding a ticket surcharge to non-Brewers events.

Assembly Republicans told TMJ4 Tuesday they passed the bills without a ticket tax attached because the Brewers agreed to pitch in $100 million.

"I think the odds of a ticket tax are slim to none, but never say never," Rep. Robert Brooks (R-Saukville) said.

When asked if this would change the equation of the $100 million on the table, Schlesinger answered, "Well it changes a lot. I don't want to speculate, it's penalizing our loyal fans coming to the ballpark looking for tickets. My whole business model is making tickets affordable. Anything that is going to challenge that business model, I'm protective and concerned about."

Senator Carpenter argues there's already a precedent. The Milwaukee Bucks have a $2 per ticket surcharge.

For now, we will have to wait and see what the Senate changes might look like, showing this deal is far from over.

The Brewers bill will receive a public hearing with the Senate on Oct. 25.

