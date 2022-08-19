Watch Now
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio set for English soccer club role

Mark Attanasio has reportedly been in talks to buy the shares of Michael Foulger, a local businessman and long-time club director.
Norwich Attanasio
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio answers questions during a news conference before a baseball game between the Brewers and the Detroit Tigers Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Milwaukee. Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at Norwich, the English soccer club said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Norwich Attanasio
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:00:18-04

NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at Norwich, the English soccer club said Friday.

Norwich said a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 “will include a resolution to appoint Mark Attanasio … as a new director of the football club.”

The financially stable second-tier club, which played in the Premier League in three of the past seven seasons but was relegated each time, said it would give further details after the meeting and vote.

Attanasio was first linked in May with taking a stake in Norwich, which has been majority owned for 26 years by television chef Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn Jones. They are both now in their 80s.

The American investor has reportedly been in talks to buy the shares of Michael Foulger, a local businessman and long-time club director.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

