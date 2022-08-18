Dodgers broadcaster fractures wrist, ribs going down Bernie Brewers' slide: Reports

MILWAUKEE — A Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster fractured his hand/wrist and ribs on Wednesday after he went down Bernie Brewers' slide at American Family Field.

David Vassegh went down the slide prior to the Brewers/Dodgers game. However, by game time, everyone was talking about it.

During a portion of the game, Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra who were calling the game showed the video of the incident, laughing hysterically as they watched.

Davis said Vassegh had been talking about going down the slide for days, but when he finally did, it did not go as planned.

The video shows Vassegh going down the slide shouting "holy crap, holy crap!" and when he reached the bottom, he crashed into a padded wall at the bottom.

99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

According to a Dodgers insider, going down the slide and running into the wall at the bottom resulted in two fractures to Vassegh's wrist/hand as well as six fractured ribs. But, that didn't stop him from doing his job!

Vassegh still went on to talk with players and do his live hits on TV. One Dodgers player even said the team played the game for Vassegh.

"The homerun, that was for you, I know you had a little accident on the slide so we all rallied today for you," said Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner.

